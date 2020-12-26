Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

540 citizens return to Artsakh in one day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping mission continues to ensure the safe return of the displaced residents of Artsakh to their homes from Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the official website of the Russian Defense Ministry said, noting that 540 citizens returned in the last one day.

''A total of 44.6 thousand refugees have returned to Nagorno Karabakh’', reads the statement.





