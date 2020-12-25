Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

President Sarkissian receives Startup Armenia Foundation representatives

President Sarkissian receives Startup Armenia Foundation representatives

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has received the team of Startup Armenia Foundation, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting participants discussed the current situation in Armenia, as well as its impact on different economic sectors, including the development prospects of the startup ecosystem.

The representatives of the Startup Armenia Foundation briefed the President on their programs and activities.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration