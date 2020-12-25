President Sarkissian receives Startup Armenia Foundation representatives

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has received the team of Startup Armenia Foundation, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting participants discussed the current situation in Armenia, as well as its impact on different economic sectors, including the development prospects of the startup ecosystem.

The representatives of the Startup Armenia Foundation briefed the President on their programs and activities.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan