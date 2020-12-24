Armenian PM appoints new deputy governor of Syunik
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Karo Avanesyan has been appointed deputy governor of Syunik province.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
