Armenian PM appoints new deputy governor of Syunik

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Karo Avanesyan has been appointed deputy governor of Syunik province.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

