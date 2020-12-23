Fatherland Salvation Movement plans to blockade Government building before the Cabinet meeting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Fatherland Salvation Movement comprised of 16 opposition parliamentary and extra-parliamentary parties plans to blockade all the entries of the Government building on December 24 before the Cabinet meeting, ARMENPRESS reports member of the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun party Gegham Manukyan said during the protest in the Republican Square.

‘’The last session of the Government in 2020 headed by Nikol Pashinyan will take place tomorrow at 11:00. I call on everyone to blockade the Government building from all sides from 10:00’’, Manukyan said.

Vazgen Manukyan is the candidate of the Fatherland Salvation Movement for the Prime Minister's position. Vazgen Manukyan served as the first Prime Minister of Armenia from 1990 to 1991 under President Levon-Ter Petrosyan. He then served briefly as Defense Minister.

Manukyan was the President of the Public Council from 2009 to 2019.