Director of Russia’s FSB meets with Aliyev, discusses NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Following the working visit to Yerevan, Director of Russia’s FSB Aleksandr Bortnikov visited Baku and met with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, ARMENPRESS reports Azerbaijani media informs.

During the meeting the sides discussed the situation in the region, the settlement of NK conflict and the implementation of the provisions of the declaration on ending the war signed between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.