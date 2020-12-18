Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Pashinyan to visit Syunik Province

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that he’ll visit the Syunik Province on December 21 where he will meet citizens, local government authorities in Meghri, Kapan, Goris and Sisian.

