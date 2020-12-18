Pashinyan to visit Syunik Province
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that he’ll visit the Syunik Province on December 21 where he will meet citizens, local government authorities in Meghri, Kapan, Goris and Sisian.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
