Aram Khachatryan appointed Governor of Lori province

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Former member of Parliament from the ruling My Step faction Aram Khachatryan has been appointed Governor of Lori province.

The respective decision was adopted today at the Cabinet meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan congratulated Mr. Khachatryan on appointment, wishing success.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan