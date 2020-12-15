Armenian President meets with ARF leadership

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with representative of the ARF Bureau Hakob Ter-Khachatryan and representative of the ARF Armenia Supreme Council Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The situation in the country was discussed during the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan