Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 December

Armenian President meets with ARF leadership

Armenian President meets with ARF leadership

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with representative of the ARF Bureau Hakob Ter-Khachatryan and representative of the ARF Armenia Supreme Council Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The situation in the country was discussed during the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration