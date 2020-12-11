Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 December

Yerevan metro traffic restored

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The works of the Yerevan metro have restored at 09:45, the subway’s press secretary Tatev Khachatryan said.

Earlier today, at 09:08, protesters in Yerevan demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have obstructed the operation of the city subway. Protesters were conducting civil disobediences, the traffic of the metro has been disrupted.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





