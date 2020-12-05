LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 December:

The price of aluminum is down by 1.07% to $2040.00, copper price is up by 1.65% to $7748.50, lead price is down by 0.22% to $2041.50, nickel price is up by 0.99% to $16064.00, tin price is up by 0.74% to $19020.00, zinc price is up by 0.89% to $2770.00, molybdenum price is up by 0.77% to $20172.00, cobalt price stood at $32390.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.