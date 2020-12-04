Armenian, Azerbaijani sides transfer lists of POWs to ICRC
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian and Azerbaijani sides transferred the lists of the prisoners of war to the International Committee of Red Cross, the Office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan reports.
It is reported that currently the clarification of lists is underway.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
