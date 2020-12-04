Armenia works on anti-crisis economic program

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received today US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting Deputy PM Avinyan said the government of Armenia is inclined to further push forward the reforms program which launched in past years, as well as is taking actions on the direction of an anti-crisis economic program. The sides discussed issues relating to the investment, business climate and digitization.

The US Ambassador said the Armenian-American partnership will provide greater opportunities of mutual welfare on resisting the common challenges and pushing forward Armenia’s reforms.

The deputy PM in turn noted that the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh are making huge efforts to solve the current humanitarian situation cased by the recent Azerbaijani aggression and highlighted in this context the support of the international partners, including the US.

The US side reported on the ongoing activities of the humanitarian support provided by the United States.

While discussing issues relating to the exchange of the Armenian prisoners of war, Avinyan said “all for all” principle should be applied. He added that the Armenian side does everything to accelerate the process as quicker as possible. The US Ambassador noted that she is ready to hold a constructive dialogue with the deputy PM of Armenia on how the US can assist in these efforts.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan