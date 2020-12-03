Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-12-20

YEREVAN, 3 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.86 drams to 510.00 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.84 drams to 617.61 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 6.79 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.11 drams to 683.40 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 244.37 drams to 29884.95 drams. Silver price up by 7.95 drams to 393.2 drams. Platinum price up by 355.31 drams to 16560.85 drams.