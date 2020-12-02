Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-12-20

YEREVAN, 2 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 December, USD exchange rate up by 2.16 drams to 509.14 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 6.36 drams to 613.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 6.73 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.37 drams to 679.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 911.40 drams to 29640.58 drams. Silver price up by 24.21 drams to 385.25 drams. Platinum price up by 248.05 drams to 16205.54 drams.