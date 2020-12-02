Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 December

Government lifts restrictions but keeps martial law in effect

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS.  The government of Armenia is lifting the restrictions of the martial law which banned gatherings and strikes, the special entry and exit regime to/from the territory of Armenia and the restrictions on cetain types of publications, the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Eduard Aghajanyan said in a statement.

It is understood that the martial law will remain in force without the restrictions.

Aghajanyan said they will publish the official decree on lifting the restrictions shortly. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





