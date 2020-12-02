Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 December

Russian coronavirus vaccine could jointly be produced in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 could be jointly produced in all member states of the CSTO, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said during an online meeting of the security bloc’s council.

The CSTO is a military alliance between Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgzystan and Tajikistan.

“The issue of supplying the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to CSTO member states and issues of a possible joint production in your countries are now under discussion,” Putin told CSTO member state leaders.

Putin said the discussions relate not only to Sputnik V but also the two other Russian vaccines.

