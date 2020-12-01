Armenian intelligence chief visits Moscow
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Armen Abazyan is departing for Moscow on a visit, the NSS press service told ARMENPRESS without elaborating.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
