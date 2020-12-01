Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 December

Armenian intelligence chief visits Moscow

Armenian intelligence chief visits Moscow

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Armen Abazyan is departing for Moscow on a visit, the NSS press service told ARMENPRESS without elaborating.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





