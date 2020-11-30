Armenian PM’s wife meets with mothers of captured and missing servicemen

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step charitable foundation, Anna Hakobyan, had a meeting on November 30 with the mothers of the Armenian servicemen who have been captured by Azerbaijan or have been declared missing during the recent war in Artsakh, the My Step foundation said on Facebook.

Anna Hakobyan expressed her support to the mothers of the servicemen. “Both I and my family share your feelings and pain. Everything is being done at the highest level to find a way out of the situation and return our sons to their families”, she said.

The mothers of captured and missing servicemen expressed their concerns over the situation.

Anna Hakobyan promised to convey their concerns to the respective structures.

