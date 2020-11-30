Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that roads across Armenia are passable.

Fog is reported in Spitak town of Lori province, Ashtarak and Talin towns of Aragatsotn province.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

The ban on entry to Georgia remains in force, except for trucks.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

