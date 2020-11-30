Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

Syunik Governor resigns

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Armenia’s Syunik Province Hunan Poghosyan has resigned on November 30, his assistant Armine Avagyan confirmed the news to Armenpress.

“Hunan Poghosyan has submitted a resignation letter, but at the moment he continues his duties until a respective decision by the government is made”, she said.

Hunan Poghosyan has been appointed Governor of Syunik in October 2018.

