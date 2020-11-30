Syunik Governor resigns
18:52, 30 November, 2020
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Armenia’s Syunik Province Hunan Poghosyan has resigned on November 30, his assistant Armine Avagyan confirmed the news to Armenpress.
“Hunan Poghosyan has submitted a resignation letter, but at the moment he continues his duties until a respective decision by the government is made”, she said.
Hunan Poghosyan has been appointed Governor of Syunik in October 2018.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
