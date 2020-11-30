Armenian health authorities remind inbound travelers of COVID-19 safety procedures at border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Amid increasing inbound passenger flow, the Armenian authorities are reminding travelers that COVID-19 safety procedures are still in place.

Arriving travelers must have a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours in order to freely enter the country without self-quarantine. In the event of not having a negative test result document, travelers must get tested at the airport or the land border crossing points and self-quarantine until the results are available, the healthcare inspection agency said.

Testing points are available both at Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport and Gyumri’s Shirak airport and the land border crossing points.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan