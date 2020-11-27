COVID-19: Armenia reports 1476 new cases, 2094 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 1476 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 132,346 the ministry of healthcare said today.

2094 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 105,149.

3656 tests were conducted in the past one day.

22 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2090.

The number of active cases is 24,580.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 527 (8 new such cases).

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan