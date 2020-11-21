Armenian PM receives Russian Defense Minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Defense Minister of Russia Sergei Shoigu and his delegation, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Defense Minister, welcome to Armenia. This is a very important visit. I want to state that during the war we have always felt the support of Russia, the Russian President, Prime Minister, your personal support. I want to thank you for that. The period before the war was also difficult, but now we are facing more difficult times and hope that at this period we will be able to deepen our cooperation with the Russian Federation, including in the security field and also in the military-technical cooperation.

Now, the military-political situation in the region is different. It has changed, and we still need to examine all parameters of that situation. And of course, I am sure that our ties will continue deepening in the future and the strategic future with the spirit of strategic partnership and brotherly friendship of Armenia and Russia, our mutual cooperation will be closer and more strategic”, Pashinyan said in his remarks.

In his turn the Russian Defense Minister stated: “Dear Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for the welcome and the meeting. We came here with completely full, concrete issues. You know that after the signing of the statement we have quickly invited the entire peacekeeping troops and have completed their deployment the day before yesterday. During these days we have been deployed in the entire territory of Karabakh practically, with 23 positions, we control the road leading to Stepanakert, the Lachin corridor and ensure the movement, as well as the return of refugees.

A major work is expected in the future, this time, I hope, in terms of establishing peaceful life in Karabakh. From our side, the major task is of course not to allow bloodshed, a task put on us by our supreme commander, and we, undoubtedly, will fulfill it. In addition, we are also going to discuss issues relating to the future life and work of our peacekeepers, what is needed for that. And of course, we will also discuss the issues which relate to our cooperation both in the military and the military-technical direction. We came with a big program and hope to fulfill it. Thank you”.

A broad range of issues relating to the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, the defense cooperation of Armenia and Russia were discussed at the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan