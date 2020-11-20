Russia to deploy additional reserve of border guards on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia will deploy an additional reserve of border guards on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, ARMENPRESS reports Director of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation Alexander Bortnikov said during the consultation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

‘’In line with the adopted decision, within the framework of ensuring the border security of the Republic of Armenia, in the sidelines of the measures aimed at ensuring peace in Nagorno Karabakh and at the request of the Armenian side, the Border Service of the Federal Security Service in the Republic of Armenia provided additional 188 servicemen with the necessary equipment.

The border guards will be additionally deployed on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"The Azerbaijani side has been informed of this, the necessary cooperation with partners is organized," Bortnikov said.