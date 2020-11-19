Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 November

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader to file police report on threats

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Bright Armenia Party (LHK) leader Edmon Marukyan says he will file a police report on what he described as “shameful threats” he has been receiving since November 10.

“Starting November 10 we’ve been getting shameful threats. I continue receiving these threats. Law enforcement agencies are notified,” Marukyan told reporters.

According to Marukyan, one of the demonstrators during a pro-government rally in Yerevan is also among those who threatened him by saying that they “would capture Marukyan’s home”.

“We will file a police report today,” Marukyan said, adding that this is a serious problem for his family and children, who are “horrified”.

