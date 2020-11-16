Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 November

Protesters demanding Pashinyan’s resignation again rally at Freedom Square in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are again rallying at Yerevan’s Freedom Square.

The rally is organized by 16 political parties.

Organizers said they will state their assessment of the situation and a roadmap of future actions.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





