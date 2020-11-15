Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus case tally grew by 22,572 in the past day to 1,925,825, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Currently, 452,654 people are ill in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,456 in the past day to 1,439,985.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 352 in the past day to 33,186.