COVID-19 Armenia: 180 patients in critical, 897 in serious condition

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus infected patients in Armenia, who are in critical and serious condition, is approaching 1100, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan told reporters in the Parliament.

“180 patients are in critical, 897 are in serious condition. As of this moment 73 patients are switched to ventilators”, Torosyan said.

Asked why citizens are not being tested after 14-day treatment, the minister said not in all cases the treatment lasts 14 days. There are cases when the treatment lasts 5-6 days or less, and there are cases when it lasts more, even months.

The fact of recovery is not recorded by testing, but by clinical improvement.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan