Putin, Macron discuss the issue of involvement of extremists in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the French side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which the situation over Nagorno Karabakh was discussed inter alia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Kremlin.

‘’During the discussion of the situation over Nagorno Karabakh serious concern was expressed over the ongoing large-scale clashes in the conflict zone, as well as the more active involvement of extremists from Syria and Libya in the clashes.

Vladimir Putin presented to Emmanuel Macron the measures taken by Russia for immediate cessation of fire and resumption of negotiations aimed at a political and diplomatic solution.

The sides reaffirmed readiness to continue coordinated mediation efforts between Russia and France, including in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group’’, reads the statement.

In addition, referring to the recent terror acts in France, the sides emphasized the determination to fight against terrorism.