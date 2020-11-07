Intense battles reported in Shushi-Karin Tak section: Artsakh repels Azeri offensive attempts

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Overnight November 6-7 the military operations continued in all directions of the Artsakh frontline, the Defense Army reports.

More persistent and intense battles took place in Shushi-Karin Tak section.

The Defense Army units have successfully repelled the numerous offensive attempts of the Azerbaijani side, neutralizing a large amount of manpower.

“In the aforementioned period the Defense Army’s artillery units demonstrated a unique efficiency. The operative-combat situation in all directions of the frontline has not changed. The Azerbaijani tactics of targeting the peaceful settlements of Artsakh with missile-artillery fire in line of the combat operations has also remained unchanged. The Defense Army forces have destroyed 2 vehicles and shot down 4 UAVs of the Azerbaijani side in the south-eastern and southern directions.

The Azerbaijani side continues offensive attempts in main directions. The Defense Army units take necessary measures to repel them, find the adversary’s groups”, the statement says.

