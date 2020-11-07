Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

Intense battles reported in Shushi-Karin Tak section: Artsakh repels Azeri offensive attempts

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Overnight November 6-7 the military operations continued in all directions of the Artsakh frontline, the Defense Army reports.

More persistent and intense battles took place in Shushi-Karin Tak section.

The Defense Army units have successfully repelled the numerous offensive attempts of the Azerbaijani side, neutralizing a large amount of manpower.

“In the aforementioned period the Defense Army’s artillery units demonstrated a unique efficiency. The operative-combat situation in all directions of the frontline has not changed. The Azerbaijani tactics of targeting the peaceful settlements of Artsakh with missile-artillery fire in line of the combat operations has also remained unchanged. The Defense Army forces have destroyed 2 vehicles and shot down 4 UAVs of the Azerbaijani side in the south-eastern and southern directions.

The Azerbaijani side continues offensive attempts in main directions. The Defense Army units take necessary measures to repel them, find the adversary’s groups”, the statement says.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





