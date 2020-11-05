Armenian FM slams Azerbaijan for inability to implement agreements

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan slammed Azerbaijan for being unable to be responsible and consistent in implementing their agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire.

“For three times now, the leaders of the three [OSCE MG] Co-Chairing countries had their direct contribution for achieving a ceasefire, for three times Armenia ensured this agreement in a most serious manner, and for three times Azerbaijan violated this agreement. Probably Azerbaijan was guided by another actor, Turkey. We have a situation when Azerbaijan is unable to be responsible and consistent in implementing its own agreement,” Mnatsakanyan said.

He said Armenia will continue working in the direction of achieving a ceasefire.

“One of the important issues is the introduction of verification systems which will enable to implement this function more effectively. In this context works are also underway today, we need to achieve this,” he said.

