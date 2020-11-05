Armenia Ombudsman introduces Dutch Ambassador on damages caused by Azerbaijan to Artsakh civilians

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan received today Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting Ombudsman Tatoyan presented facts about the Azerbaijani atrocities and brutal acts against the peaceful civilians of Artsakh, including the use of banned cluster bombs and weapons containing chemical elements against the civilians, the mass destructions of civilian infrastructure.

The Ombudsman said the Azerbaijani attacks on the population of Artsakh and Armenia are accompanied by massive hate speech against ethnic Armenians.

“The targeting of civilian population and use of banned weapons against them, the involvement of mercenary-terrorists, Armenophobia and the atrocities and ill treatment of the Azerbaijani armed forces show that there is a task to carry out ethnic cleansing in Artsakh with terrorist methods”, the Armenian Ombudsman said.

He informed the Dutch Ambassador that 3 civilians have been killed, 4 others were wounded in Armenia from the Azerbaijani attacks. As for Artsakh, the Ombudsman informed that there are at least 46 dead and over 144 wounded among civilians.

The meeting sides highlighted the importance of cooperation in the field of human rights and reached new cooperation agreements.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan