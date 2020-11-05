Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 November

Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting not planned for now, FM says

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. No meeting of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is planned at this moment, the Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in parliament.

“At this moment I cannot say that a Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting is planned.”

On October 19, Pashinyan and Aliyev had both told TASS in interviews that they were ready to hold a meeting.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




