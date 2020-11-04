3 Azerbaijani UAVs destroyed in the airspace of Armenia - EDITED

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of Armenia destroyed another Azerbaijani UAV at Mets-Masrik-Sotk section at about 20:15, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

21:39 - The 3rd Azerbaijani UAV was destroyed in the same place, Mets Masrik-Sotk section of Gegharkunik Province in Armenia.

A while ago Stepanyan had informed about the destruction of the 1st Azerbaijani UAV in Shatjrek village of Gegharkunik Province at about 20:00.