ISIS claims responsibility for Vienna shooting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Islamic State terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the November 2 Vienna shooting which left 4 people dead in the central part of the Austrian capital, France24 reported.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had called the shooting “a terror attack”.

According to authorities the attack was carried out by 4 gunmen. One of the perpetrators was shot dead by police. A manhunt is underway to apprehend at least one other suspect.

