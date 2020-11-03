Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

USA holds presidential elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Presidential elections are held in the USA, ARMENPRESS reports 435 members of the US House of Representatives, 35 senators as well as 13 Governors will elect the President and the Vice President.

Incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President of the USA and Democratic Joe Biden bid for presidency.

U.S. media says that this presidential campaign was the most expensive in the history of the USA.





