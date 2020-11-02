Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

72-hour negative COVID-19 test necessary for entering Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has made changes in the COVID-19 requirements for entering Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Health and Labor Inspection Body.

According to the changes, if the individual entering Armenia presents a 72-hour negative COVID-19 test with relevant documents, he will be exempted from self-isolation.

If there is no COVID-19 negative test, the visitor must take a PCR test and wait for the result in self-isolation.





