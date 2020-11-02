Armenia deputy PM says no need for lockdown despite increase in COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government doesn’t see any reasons to apply a lockdown despite the highest number of new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told reporters at a briefing.

“Everyone follows what is happening in the world and what lockdown means. I don’t think that our situation of today is such they we must apply a lockdown. If we sum up the past experience of not only Armenia, but also Georgia, different European countries, we will not have such an agenda as of this moment”, the deputy PM said.

He urged everyone to follow the preventive measures adopted by the government. According to him, following the anti-coronavirus rules is the most effective solution to get out of the current situation.

1194 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 93,448, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today. 639 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 56,466. 2544 tests were conducted in the past one day. 28 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1391. The number of active cases is 35,215.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan