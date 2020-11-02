Armenia government debt expected to grow in 2021

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government debt is expected to grow in 2021, however at the same time it could drop around 1,7% compared to 2020, the Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan said during parliamentary committee hearings of the 2021 budget draft.

“It is obvious that we are going to have an increase in the relative and nominal indices of the debt. And this is the direction that our fiscal policy should serve during crisis. We assess 2020 as a crisis year and we don’t find the restoration in 2021 to happen at once, therefore 2021 is assessed as unique as well. And that’s why we will have debt increase,” he said, adding that nevertheless they assume that the figure might drop 1,7% compared to 2020.

