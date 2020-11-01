France sends its Ambassador back to Turkey
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of France to Turkey Herve Magro returns to Ankara, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian informed.
On October 24 France had recalled its Ambassador from Turkey following for consultations insulting remarks by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who suggested Emmanuel Macron, needed mental health treatment.
- 20:34 Azerbaijan transfers body of Artsakh's civilian to Armenian side
- 20:25 Pashinyan conditions ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani-Turkish ambition to continue war
- 20:05 Armenian forces destroy Azerbaijani unit, confiscate commander's vehicle
- 19:20 France sends its Ambassador back to Turkey
- 18:59 Artsakh downs two Azerbaijani drones
- 18:50 Nagorno Karabakh inside Azerbaijan means Nagorno Karabakh without Armenians – PM Pashinyan
- 18:48 Russian Embassy in Armenia denies information about the death of two Russian border guards
- 18:39 Air raid siren activated in Artsakh's Stepanakert, explosions are heard – DEVELOPING
- 18:29 Azerbaijan targets fire engine in Artsakh, no casualties
- 18:12 Information on targeting Artsakh President's motorcade is a total lie – President's adviser
- 16:43 Pope Francis again calls for peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 15:48 Turkish defense minister to visit Azerbaijan
- 15:33 Artsakh shoots down another Azeri drone over Stepanakert
- 15:30 Turkey’s attitude of exploiting conflict should be countered not encouraged – Armenia FM
- 15:20 Azerbaijan bombards Iranian mosque in Artsakh
- 14:57 Turkey transports terrorists to Azerbaijan for fighting against NK via civilian airports, planes
- 14:51 Azerbaijan not interested in sustainable and verifiable ceasefire, says Armenian FM
- 14:42 Artsakh releases details from another failed Azerbaijani offensive
- 14:21 $100 dollars for each beheaded infidel: Shocking testimony of detained Syrian mercenary in Artsakh
- 14:05 Turks vandalize Armenian Genocide Memorial in Lyon, France
- 13:40 A total of 70 educational facilities destroyed in Artsakh from Azerbaijani attacks
- 13:27 ‘An international criminal network’-Pashinyan on involvement of mercenaries in aggression against NK
- 13:16 Death toll in Azerbaijani military rises to 6997
- 13:04 Syrian militant detained in Armenia says Suleyman-Shah chief Abu Hamsha brought them via Turkey
- 12:55 Artsakh detains another terrorist group-affiliated foreign militant fighting for Azeris
12:17, 10.28.2020
Viewed 6640 times Peaceful Armenian demonstration in France attacked by knife, hammer-wielding Turkish nationals
19:37, 10.30.2020
Viewed 5410 times Azerbaijani troops flee from battlefield in panic
10:40, 10.31.2020
Viewed 5302 times 50 Turkish “radical Islamists” attack Catholic church in Vienna
22:14, 10.25.2020
Viewed 4523 times Trump promises to easily solve Nagorno Karabakh conflict: Updated
23:03, 10.30.2020
Viewed 4480 times Canada stopped selling military devices to Turkey after reports of their use by Azerbaijan – Trudeau