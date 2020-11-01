Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

France sends its Ambassador back to Turkey

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of France to Turkey Herve Magro returns to Ankara, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian informed.

On October 24 France had recalled its Ambassador from Turkey following for consultations insulting remarks by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who suggested Emmanuel Macron, needed mental health treatment.





