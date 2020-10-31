Iranian deputy FM releases details from Ankara visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Deputy foreign minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi had met with Turkish deputy foreign minister Sedat Önal in Ankara as part of his regional tour aimed at presenting Iran’s initiative for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

During the meeting the two officials discussed the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

“Frank and productive discussion with Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal in Ankara. Iran and Turkey are two major players with undeniable role in peace and stability of the region”, the Iranian deputy FM tweeted.

He told RIA Novosti that Tehran’s peace program is based on “the participation of regional countries, including Russia and Turkey”.

Recently the Iranian deputy FM visited Armenia where he met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Reporting by Hermina Minasyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan