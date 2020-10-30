Peacekeepers can be deployed to Karabakh only at consent from both sides, says Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russia has affirmed that it can deploy its peacekeepers to Nagorno Karabakh only at the consent from both parties to the conflict.

“Any peacekeepers are deployed to a conflict zone exclusively at the consent of the two sides,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

Earlier the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview that he favors the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to Nagorno Karabakh, calling it an “optimal solution”.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan