Former Turkish Prime Minister Mesut Yilmaz dead at 72

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Mesut Yilmaz, a former Turkish prime minister who was in office three times (1991, 1996 and from 1997 to 1999), has died at the age of 72.

Yilmaz’s death was confirmed by his wife to CNN Turk.

Yilmaz was a veteran politician who held various positions throughout his career. He led the Motherland Party (ANAP) from 1991 to 2002, and served as State Minister for Information (December 1983), Minister of Culture and Tourism (1986) and Minister of Foreign Affairs (December 1987).

Yilmaz’s wife told CNN Turk that he was hospitalized after undergoing brain surgery.

Turkish press had reported Yilmaz’s death earlier last month, but the report was denied.

According to some sources, Mesut Yilmaz had Armenian ethnic roots through his ancestry to the Hemshins, a claim he vehemently denied.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan