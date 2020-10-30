Germany to allocate €2 million to Red Cross for Artsakh aid

BERLIN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Germany will allocate 2 million euros to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to provide Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) with humanitarian aid, the German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said.

"The Red Cross, which is currently the only humanitarian organization that has access to the conflict-hit region, has asked the international community to allocate 9 million euro in urgent aid. Germany ... will allocate 2 million euros," Maas said at a parliament's hearing on Thursday.

Maas called for a cessation of hostilities in Karabakh without preconditions, and said that the international community should make more efforts to ensure a ceasefire. He said that a military resolution to the conflict “would not be accepted by the international community.”

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan