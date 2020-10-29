Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 October

LIVE UPDATES: Explosions heard in Stepanakert, air raid sirens activated

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Hours after the massive bombardment of Stepanakert City by the Azeri military on October 29, air raid sirens are again heard all across the capital of Artsakh.

ARMENPRESS correspondent reports hearing sounds of explosions.

15:08 - Air raid sirens deactivated. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





