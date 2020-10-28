Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-10-20

YEREVAN, 28 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.47 drams to 492.71 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.56 drams to 578.69 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.13 drams to 6.31 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.32 drams to 638.90 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 86.16 drams to 30188.18 drams. Silver price up by 2.08 drams to 387.07 drams. Platinum price up by 18.41 drams to 13940.07 drams.