Armenian military denies “groundless and false” Azeri accusations on striking Barda

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military is denying the Azeri Defense Ministry’s allegations on Armenia having fired a missile strike at Barda as “groundless and false”.

“The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Armed Forces of Armenia allegedly hit the town of Barda with Smerch is groundless and false,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

