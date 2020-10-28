Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

Hayastan Fund presents geography of donations made for assisting Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Donations to Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s “We Are Our Borders: All For Artsakh” ongoing fundraiser were made from 73 countries, Director of the Fund Haykak Arshamyan said on Facebook.

The United States has the biggest share in the 150 million USD donations made so far – 45.3%.

33.3% of this money has been donated in Armenia.

The third country is Russia – 10.7%, then is followed by France and Germany – 2.9% and 1.0%.

Donations can be made at  www.himnadram.org or transfers to the special accounts of the Central Bank.

