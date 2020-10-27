Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-10-20

YEREVAN, 27 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 493.18 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 582.25 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.44 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.26 drams to 642.22 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 43.31 drams to 30102.02 drams. Silver price down by 7.65 drams to 384.99 drams. Platinum price up by 125.17 drams to 13921.66 drams.