Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to hold concerts, to transfer proceeds to Military Insurance Fund

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will hold online outdoor charity concerts in Yerevan during which all donated sums will be transferred to the Military Insurance Fund, the Orchestra told Armenpress.

The concerts will be broadcast on Facebook accounts of the Orchestra and the Military Insurance Fund and will take place on October 30, 31 and on November 1, 2 at 13:00, 17:00, 17:00 and 13:00 respectively.

Donations can be made on the scene or online through the following link https://donate.armsymphony.am/.

